Gwinnett County teacher arrested for public indecency

Johns Creek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from several homes rented by singer R. Kelly.More >
Johns Creek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from several homes rented by singer R. Kelly.More >
Police say a bystander shot a man who was attacking a deputy in Dawson County.More >
Police say a bystander shot a man who was attacking a deputy in Dawson County.More >
Investigators say Anna Elizabeth Young is a former cult leader, referred to as Mother Anna by her followers, who repeatedly beat and punished toddler Emon Harper.More >
Investigators say Anna Elizabeth Young is a former cult leader, referred to as Mother Anna by her followers, who repeatedly beat and punished toddler Emon Harper.More >
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
A man has been arrested and is facing several sexual assault charges after he allegedly raped a woman at his Buford home.More >
A man has been arrested and is facing several sexual assault charges after he allegedly raped a woman at his Buford home.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following a shootout in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following a shootout in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.More >
A man in his early 20’s was found with a gunshot wound in front of the neighborhood clubhouse on Express Lane.More >
A man in his early 20’s was found with a gunshot wound in front of the neighborhood clubhouse on Express Lane.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
A Newnan mom says doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta prescribed her son a life-saving medication, but when she went to the pharmacy to fill the order, she was told the medication wasn't covered by her insurance.More >
A Newnan mom says doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta prescribed her son a life-saving medication, but when she went to the pharmacy to fill the order, she was told the medication wasn't covered by her insurance.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared victory in the race for mayor of Atlanta, although her opponent, Mary Norwood says she's asking for a recount.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared victory in the race for mayor of Atlanta, although her opponent, Mary Norwood says she's asking for a recount.More >