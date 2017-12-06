Gwinnett County teacher arrested for public indecency

A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.

Allen Blankenship was arrested and released on the same day, according to his booking sheet at the Gwinnett County Jail.

CBS46 has reached out to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, and was told more information would be provided Thursday morning.

Blankenship is a science teacher at Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County.

CBS46 also reached out to the school district, and they have not responded.

