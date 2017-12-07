Speeding driver arrested in fatal crash that kills pedestrian

A man has been arrested after fatally striking a pedestrian who was attempting to cross a DeKalb County roadway late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Memorial Drive at the intersection of Rays Road near Clarkston.

Police say the driver was stopped at a red light and once the light turned green, he accelerated too quickly and crashed into the victim, who was in the crosswalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested and is facing a misdemeanor charge of homicide by vehicle. He is currently in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

