Speeding driver arrested in fatal crash that kills pedestrian

A man is dead after he was shot during an alleged road rage incident before crashing his vehicle into a home in DeKalb County.More >
Crews will continue to demolish what's left of a DeKalb County condominium complex that has been called the 'worst neighborhood in America'.More >
A man has been arrested after fatally striking a pedestrian who was attempting to cross a DeKalb County roadway late Wednesday night.More >
A vote on a proposed ordinance in DeKalb County that would force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time was pushed back Tuesday night.More >
Another legal opinion on the future of the Confederate monument in Decatur Square.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.More >
A Newnan mom says doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta prescribed her son a life-saving medication, but when she went to the pharmacy to fill the order, she was told the medication wasn't covered by her insurance.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared victory in the race for mayor of Atlanta, although her opponent, Mary Norwood says she's asking for a recount.More >
