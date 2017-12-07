Man charged with assault on officer following high speed chase

A man is charged with several traffic offenses after leading police on a high speed chase through Hall County.

On December 1, police received a call about shots being fired in an area near Georgia Avenue in Hochston. They eventually caught up with 51 year-old Keith Leo Martin, who was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Deputies tried to pull Martin over but he sped off, driving at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Police also say that at one point, Martin swerved at a deputy.

Police deployed spike strips to try to slow Martin down but he continued on, swerving in and out of oncoming traffic. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver and were able to stop Martin's vehicle, who then got out and fled the scene on foot.

He was later apprehended and is facing the following charges:

Driving without driver's license

Removed license tag

Running a red light

Aggravated assault on a peace officer

Fleeing and eluding

Obstruction

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

Possession of open container

Speeding

No proof of insurance

Suspended/canceled vehicle registration

Martin is currently in the Hall County Jail.

