Man crashes into home after being shot during alleged road rage incident

A man is dead after he was shot during an alleged road rage incident before crashing his vehicle into a home in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before midnight on the 1400 block of Columbia Drive in Decatur.

Police say the victim was attempting to turn south onto Columbia Drive from Memorial Drive when he cut off another vehicle. That vehicle then pulled aside the victim's car and shots were fired.

After the victim was shot, he crashed his vehicle into the garage of a home in the area. No one inside the home was injured.

The victim had two female passengers in the car and neither sustained any injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Deadly road rage shooting in Decatur. Driver killed crashed into home, waking family inside @cbs46 6:30a pic.twitter.com/UOXiyS1FE9 — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) December 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.