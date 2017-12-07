Crews demolishing what many call 'worst neighborhood in America'

A man is dead after he was shot during an alleged road rage incident before crashing his vehicle into a home in DeKalb County.More >
A man is dead after he was shot during an alleged road rage incident before crashing his vehicle into a home in DeKalb County.More >
Crews will continue to demolish what's left of a DeKalb County condominium complex that has been called the 'worst neighborhood in America'.More >
Crews will continue to demolish what's left of a DeKalb County condominium complex that has been called the 'worst neighborhood in America'.More >
A man has been arrested after fatally striking a pedestrian who was attempting to cross a DeKalb County roadway late Wednesday night.More >
A man has been arrested after fatally striking a pedestrian who was attempting to cross a DeKalb County roadway late Wednesday night.More >
A vote on a proposed ordinance in DeKalb County that would force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time was pushed back Tuesday night.More >
A vote on a proposed ordinance in DeKalb County that would force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time was pushed back Tuesday night.More >
Another legal opinion on the future of the Confederate monument in Decatur Square.More >
Another legal opinion on the future of the Confederate monument in Decatur Square.More >
A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.More >
A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Crews will continue to demolish what's left of a DeKalb County condominium complex that has been called the 'worst neighborhood in America'.More >
Crews will continue to demolish what's left of a DeKalb County condominium complex that has been called the 'worst neighborhood in America'.More >
City Council Member-elect Jay Banks says he was dumbfounded when a fourth-grade student asked for a “happier life” for Christmas.More >
City Council Member-elect Jay Banks says he was dumbfounded when a fourth-grade student asked for a “happier life” for Christmas.More >