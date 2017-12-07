Crews demolishing what many call 'worst neighborhood in America'

Crews will continue to demolish what's left of a DeKalb County condominium complex that has been called the 'worst neighborhood in America'.

DeKalb County crews began removing trash and debris from burned buildings at the Brannon Hill complex on Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston in July. County officials called it the first step to eliminating blight throughout the community. It became possible after a judge granted the county access to the property.

On Thursday, crews will begin Phase II of the plan by tearing down two more condemned buildings. The demolition will include 40 of the 68 units listed in the court order.

As it stands, 150 units at the complex have been torn down while 186 units remain inhabited.

The complex has been in the news in recent years after legal action was taken to help clean up what many people call the 'worst neighborhood in the United States'. People living in the complex have had to deal with mounds of trash and debris from burned buildings and also a million dollar water bill.

Many people who live in the area want to condemn the Brannon Hill condos and turn the property into affordable housing and green space.

