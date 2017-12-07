Miss the SEC Championship Game? Find this yellow Hummer - CBS46 News

Miss the SEC Championship Game? Find this yellow Hummer

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

If you didn't get a change to see the Georgia Bulldogs manhandle the Auburn Tigers in last Saturday's SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, there's still a chance to catch a replay.

That's because a man driving a yellow Hummer is replaying the game over and over on a huge television strapped to the back of his vehicle.

A tweet shows the vehicle driving around Atlanta replaying the Dawgs 28-7 victory over the Tigers, their first conference championship title since 2005.

It is unclear if the driver will be showcasing the Bulldogs Rose Bowl appearance against Oklahoma on New Year's Day.

