Firefighters suggest gift idea for loved ones: brand new smoke detectors

Need a gift idea for a loved one? Gwinnett County firefighters suggest a new smoke detector with a 10-year battery life.

Smoke detectors that are 10 years old or older are considered too old to trust, says Capt. Tommy Rutledge of the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services, adding that smoke detectors should be replaced every ten years.

Rutledge offered the gift idea as part of his yearly list of reminders on staying safe during the cold winter months. With temperatures expected to dip into the 20s in the coming days, he's warning against using alternative forms of heating homes.

Space heaters are particularly risky.

"Make sure you keep them away from anything that could catch fire,” Rutledge said.

Holiday decorations add an extra layer of danger.

“Make sure that you snuff those candles out before you leave the room or leave the home for any period of time and especially when going to bed," he said. "Make sure if you have a live tree that you water that tree. If you have a pet that’s inside the home, a dog or a cat may drink out of that water bowl.”

Rutledge also is reminding citizens of the signs that someone is suffering from hypothermia. If the person is shivering uncontrollably, is disoriented or seems exhausted, help the person warm up slowly and give provide him or her with some warm soup. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, he said.

