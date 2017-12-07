Former cult leader indicted on murder charges

A former cult leader was indicted on first degree murder charges. Anna Young, 75, was arrested in Cobb County for death of a toddler.

CBS46 has learned Young may be linked to even more victims. We spoke to Young's daughter who says she has vivid memories of seeing children and adults abused, tortured and starved.

Joy Fluker says her mother did it all in the name of God, believing she could beat people into purity. She says her mother is mentally ill and used Christianity to cover up her psychosis.

Fluker says she was a child when her mother mother started the House of Prayer. Police call the church the House of Horrors, and they have labeled Young a cult leader.

Young has already served jail time for burning a 12-year-old in a chemical bath. She was most recently indicted in Florida for the murder of a toddler.

"She never admitted that she killed Moses but I knew in my heart that she did because of his starvation," said Fluker. "Last time I saw him he was in m y closet for punishment."

