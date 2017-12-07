Former cult leader indicted on murder charges

Anna Young, 75, was arrested in Cobb County for death of a toddler.More >
Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.More >
The Smyrna city council has postponed their vote on a new hands-free driving rule to January 2.More >
Civil right leaders gathered Wednesday on the campus of Kennesaw State University demanding the resignation of the university's president over his handling of the cheerleaders who took a knee for the National Anthem during a game in September.More >
The Acworth Police Department says texting and driving is what they believe caused an accident in the city Tuesday.More >
As much of metro Atlanta remains under either a winter weather warning or advisory, check out a full list of closings and delays.More >
A mix of rain and snow is falling on metro Atlanta Friday and several areas are under either a winter weather warning or advisory as a result.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
