Rose Bowl parade to honor Atlanta personality

It’s a time in her life, Atlanta’s own Melissa Carter will never forget.

In 2002 her life was on the line, and she was in need of a kidney transplant.

"When we all get to that point where we don’t feel like we can live any longer physically, I don’t want to be in a position where I wished I could have more time," said Carter.

Carter has certainly made the most of her time since receiving a kidney from her cousin 15-years ago.

"I’ve lived more life in the past 15 years than I did prior to that," said Carter.

She’s had a successful radio career, became a mother and will soon fulfill a life long dream of participating in the Rose Bowl parade. With the help of Lifelink and Piedmont Healthcare, Carter will not only get to witness the parade in person, she’ll be one of the survivors honored on the donate life float.

"The float is going to honor so many different recipients and then the donors on the float will be in pictograms of organic materials and I think that is so impactful and has always been impactful because they’re the heroes," said Carter.

She’s a Tennessee fan at heart, who’s forever grateful for life and its blessings.



"I was chosen to be in the Rose Bowl at the beginning of this year, long before I knew what teams were in it and the fact that Georgia is going to be in it and people from Georgia are going to be there it makes it even more special," said Carter.

