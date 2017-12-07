Absentee ballots delivered to Fulton County voters days after run-off elections end

A woman received an absentee ballot to fill out two days after the election was over (WGCL)

The recurring problem of late mail delivery in Metro-Atlanta may have interfered with the results of run-off elections.

A Fulton County woman told CBS46 she didn't receive her absentee ballot in the mail until after the election was over.

It didn't come to her until December 7th, and the deadline for the election office to receive votes was December 5th.

Because she's older than 75, she is signed up to get automatic absentee ballots for every election.

It's not clear exactly which day Fulton County mailed out absentee ballots, but we know it was in the mail at least two weeks ago, because the postmark on her envelope says November 25th.

A man in that woman's same neighborhood says late deliveries are a regular thing.

His frustrations recently drove him to sign up for USPS Informed Delivery, a free service that scans pictures of all the letters coming to your house and e-mails a copy to your phone.

It's helping him figure out what to look for, even if when is still a question sometimes.

The woman who spoke to CBS46 lives outside the city, so she only missed the run off election for Fulton County Commissioner, but a mail carrier told CBS46 absentee ballots are being delivered late in Atlanta too.

That is major accusation to make, considering the run-off race for mayor was decided by 759 votes. We are waiting for the USPS to respond to that claim, and we will follow up with Fulton County to ask how many absentee ballots came to them after the deadline.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.