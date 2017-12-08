Runner-up in Atlanta mayoral run-off election claims voter intimidation

After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.

In a tweet sent out on Thursday, Norwood says many voters have complained of administrative problems and voter intimidation.

She's urging anyone who had a problem voting in the election to contact the Secretary of State's office and fill out the Stop Voter Fraud form.

Many voters have come forward to describe the administrative problems and voter intimidation that occurred on Election Day. If you experienced a problem when you cast your vote, contact the Secretary of State using their Stop Voter Fraud website: https://t.co/e1Q0ILFA3Q — Mary Norwood (@marynorwood) December 7, 2017

Keisha Lance Bottoms has claimed victory in the election. There has not been an official declaration of victory as absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted.

