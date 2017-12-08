Runner-up in Atlanta mayoral run-off election claims voter intim - CBS46 News

Runner-up in Atlanta mayoral run-off election claims voter intimidation

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.

In a tweet sent out on Thursday, Norwood says many voters have complained of administrative problems and voter intimidation.

She's urging anyone who had a problem voting in the election to contact the Secretary of State's office and fill out the Stop Voter Fraud form.

Keisha Lance Bottoms has claimed victory in the election. There has not been an official declaration of victory as absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted.

