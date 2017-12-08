Five children, one adult injured in Rockdale County school bus crash

The wintry conditions are wreaking havoc on metro Atlanta roadways and several counties are either under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory.

As a result of the poor condition, five children and one adult were injured in a crash along the westbound lanes of I-20 Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. near the intersection with Boulevard in Atlanta.

Police say a Rockdale County school bus and another vehicle collided in a crash that is believed to be weather-related.

All of those injured were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

