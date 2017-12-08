DeKalb Co. EMA opens three warming centers - CBS46 News

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency has opened three warming centers for citizens to use as temperatures continue to drop. 

The following locations are scheduled to remain open until further notice:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd., Atlanta, GA 303016
  • Fire Station 21, 1090 Crown Point Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30338

You can stay up to date by visiting www.dekallbcountyga.gov

