Power outages across Metro Atlanta, North Georgia

The wintry weather has brought about major power outages across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Georgia EMC is reporting 1,533 outages in the Metro Atlanta Area, with an astonishing 15,605 outages in North Georgia.

Georgia Power is reporting 626 total outages affecting 23,445 customers, with the bulk of the outages reported in the Metro and Northwestern part of the state.

You can check outages from EMC here: Current outages.

You can check outages from Georgia Power here: Current Outages.

