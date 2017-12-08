Man electrocuted in northwest Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man electrocuted in northwest Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA

A man was electrocuted in northwest Atlanta late Friday.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says the man came in contact with a live wire.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Northwest Drive. 

No additional information was provided on the incident.

