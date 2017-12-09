Cleanup begins after massive snowfall in Northern Georgia

People everywhere are cleaning up the damage the winter storm left behind.

One West Cobb County neighborhood was hit especially hard. The people who live there found themselves stuck at home after downed trees blocked both entrances.

People who woke up in one Powder Springs neighborhood, right off James Parkway, found themselves surrounded by white. About eight inches of snow blanketed just about everything. It looked pretty, but some said it was actually pretty scary.

“And that’s the noise we’ve been hearing all night long,” said David Wilson, a resident. “That is the cracking of branches from those trees.”

Patricia and Hardy Stampley said the sound of branches snapping kept them up all night.

“Like guns going off,” Hardy said.

Trees all over the neighborhood fell down, the weight of the snow just too much for some of them to bear. Two big trees fell at both entrance ways, blocking everyone in for about an hour.

“I’m going to see if I can do anything to help with downed trees that are covering the roads,” said resident Jared Chambers.

Chambers grabbed his tools and met others to try to clear the road. No one could leave or come in the neighborhood until then. They tried chopping with an ax and dragging it behind a pickup truck. Three chainsaws later, the tree finally gave in.

One tree down, so many more to go but neighbors we spoke with were up for the challenge.

“I’m about to help around the street, dig people out who have trees down,” said Hardy.

The neighborhood lost electricity Friday afternoon and was still without it around noon on Saturday. Early Saturday morning it was almost impossible to drive on the streets, with inches and inches of snow blanketing them.

But slowly things are getting better for the people who live there.

