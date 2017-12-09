Cleanup begins after massive snowfall in Northern Georgia

The wintry weather has brought about major power outages across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.More >
The wintry weather has brought about major power outages across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.More >
If you're wondering how often Atlanta sees snow each year, the numbers are very low!More >
If you're wondering how often Atlanta sees snow each year, the numbers are very low!More >
After two days of snow in Atlanta, the winter precipitation has ended.More >
After two days of snow in Atlanta, the winter precipitation has ended.More >
A man was electrocuted in northwest Atlanta late Friday. The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Northwest Drive.More >
A man was electrocuted in northwest Atlanta late Friday. The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Northwest Drive.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >