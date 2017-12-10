1 dead, another in custody after police shootout

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the scene of a shootout involving two men in DeKalb County.

Officials say a black male and a white male robbed a Waffle House on Woodrow Drive in Lithonia.

The suspects fled the restaurant to a nearby Texaco gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Soon after a shootout with police ensued. One of the suspects died on the scene, while the other was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

