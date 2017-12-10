Several school districts cancel school for Monday - CBS46 News

Several school districts cancel school for Monday

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will return to school on Monday.

Atlanta Public Schools is expected to make a decision by 5 p.m. today.

School districts closed Monday:

  • Bartow County School District
  • Cherokee County School District
  • Cobb County School District
  • Douglas County School District
  • Paulding County School District
  • Marietta City Schools

School districts open Monday:

  • DeKalb County School District

