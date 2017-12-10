Several school districts cancel school for Monday

School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will return to school on Monday.

Atlanta Public Schools is expected to make a decision by 5 p.m. today.

School districts closed Monday:

Bartow County School District

Cherokee County School District

Cobb County School District

Douglas County School District

Paulding County School District

Marietta City Schools

School districts open Monday:

DeKalb County School District

