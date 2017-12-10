Several school districts cancel school for Monday

School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.More >
School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Education announced on Tuesday that eight Fulton County schools are no longer on the list of Priority and Focus schools due to increased student achievements.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Education announced on Tuesday that eight Fulton County schools are no longer on the list of Priority and Focus schools due to increased student achievements.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
Overall Chelsea Jackson is the 20th Emory student to join the list of scholars who have studied abroad at the University of Oxford in England.More >
Overall Chelsea Jackson is the 20th Emory student to join the list of scholars who have studied abroad at the University of Oxford in England.More >
New high quality teachers and a new principal start with learning to read. Last year 90 percent of 3rd graders were already behind.More >
New high quality teachers and a new principal start with learning to read. Last year 90 percent of 3rd graders were already behind.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
If you're wondering how often Atlanta sees snow each year, the numbers are very low!More >
If you're wondering how often Atlanta sees snow each year, the numbers are very low!More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
People everywhere are cleaning up the damage the winter storm left behind.More >
People everywhere are cleaning up the damage the winter storm left behind.More >
The wintry weather has brought about major power outages across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.More >
The wintry weather has brought about major power outages across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.More >