Suspect sought in restaurant robbery

Police are investing a robbery that took place at a Midtown restaurant.

Authorities say the incident took place at 1: 35 a.m. last Tuesday.

Police responded to a call regarding a cash register that was found in the bushes on Piedmont Avenue.

The caller said two men were seen outside of a vehicle between 4 and 6 a.m. at the location.

Officers were able to determine the register belonged to Mu Lan Chinese Restaurant located on the 800 block of Juniper Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.