Jane Fonda celebrates 80th birthday with big bash in Atlanta

The theme of Saturday night's birthday bash was eight decades of Jane Fonda.

The bash was attended by dozens of Fonda's closest celebrity and philanthropic business friends.

The Atlanta birthday bash also served as a fundraiser for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential known as GCAPP. Founded by Fonda in 1995, the Georgia-based organization helps teach teenage girls and boys about sex.

The cost to attend Saturday's event was $10,000 for tickets. All the proceeds benefit the non-profit GCAPP.

