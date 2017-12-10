Seattle Seahawks player arrested in Chamblee

After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
If you're wondering how often Atlanta sees snow each year, the numbers are very low!More >
If you're wondering how often Atlanta sees snow each year, the numbers are very low!More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
People everywhere are cleaning up the damage the winter storm left behind.More >
People everywhere are cleaning up the damage the winter storm left behind.More >
The suspects fled the restaurant to a nearby Texaco gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. Soon after a shootout with police ensued.More >
The suspects fled the restaurant to a nearby Texaco gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. Soon after a shootout with police ensued.More >