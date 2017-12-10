Seattle Seahawks player arrested in Chamblee

A Seattle Seahawks football player was arrested early Sunday morning.

Rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway.

According to the incident report, McDowell was arguing with the staff at the lounge regarding $600 that McDowell claimed he had already paid them for parking. a special section of the club and a bottle of Patron and Dusse.

McDowell was arrested after being removed from the lounge several times and numerous attempts by the officers on scene to calm him down.

