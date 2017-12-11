Ceasar Mitchell's vehicle stolen from driveway of SW Atlanta home

Former Atlanta mayoral candidate and city council president Ceasar Mitchell was forced to file a police report last week after thieves took off with his vehicle.

Mitchell was warming his car in the driveway of his home when someone jumped in and took off. He says he left the vehicle running and unlocked with the keys inside when the thieves stole it.

It happened on Wednesday outside Mitchell's home in southwest Atlanta.

Mitchell told police he heard the engine rev and the tires screech and that's when he went outside to discover his car was gone.

Police have not yet recovered the vehicle and no suspect description has been released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.