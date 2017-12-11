Kennesaw State's dream season ends in playoff quarterfinals

The dream season for the Kennesaw State Owls has ended after they were defeated by the Sam Houston State Bearkats in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs on Saturday.

It was a hard fought game as the Owls scored early to take a 7-0 lead. The Bearkats countered with 24 unanswered points before KSU mounted a strong comeback to cut the lead to 27-20 with just minutes to play. Sam Houston State then scored to take a 34-20 lead before the Owls added a late touchdown.

The Owls lost 34-27 to finish their season at 12-2, the best season in program history. Their 12 wins reached the highest total of any team in Big South history, tying them with Coastal Carolina, who won 12 games in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

The game was played in Huntsville, Texas.

