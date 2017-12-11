Kennesaw State's dream season ends in playoff quarterfinals

The dream season for the Kennesaw State Owls has ended after they were defeated by the Sam Houston State Bearkats in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs on Saturday.More >
Anna Young, 75, was arrested in Cobb County for death of a toddler.
Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.
The Smyrna city council has postponed their vote on a new hands-free driving rule to January 2.
Civil right leaders gathered Wednesday on the campus of Kennesaw State University demanding the resignation of the university's president over his handling of the cheerleaders who took a knee for the National Anthem during a game in September.
School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.
Rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway.
The Atlanta birthday bash also served as a fundraiser for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential known as GCAPP.
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.
The suspects fled the restaurant to a nearby Texaco gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. Soon after a shootout with police ensued.
