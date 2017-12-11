Fulton, DeKalb counties to certify Atlanta mayoral election results Monday

Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.

Two meetings will be held on Monday, the first of which will take place at 10 a.m. at the Fulton County Government Center in southwest Atlanta. Another meeting will be held in DeKalb County at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Registrations and Elections on Memorial Drive in Decatur.

They'll certify the election results for mayor of Atlanta as well as other races that took place during the special elections on December 5.

You may remember that Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Mary Norwood by just 759 votes in the Atlanta mayoral election. Norwood then asked for a recount, telling her supporters that she was waiting until absentee ballots from members of the military and provisional ballots were counted.

Norwood also claimed voter intimidation in the election. In a tweet sent out two days after the special election, Norwood says many voters have complained of administrative problems and voter intimidation.

She urged anyone who had a problem voting in the election to contact the Secretary of State's office and fill out the Stop Voter Fraud form.

CBS46 will continue to monitor what happens at Monday's meetings and will provide updates as new information is learned.

