Fulton, DeKalb counties to certify Atlanta mayoral election results Monday

School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.More >
School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.More >
Rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway.More >
Rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway.More >
The Atlanta birthday bash also served as a fundraiser for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential known as GCAPP.More >
The Atlanta birthday bash also served as a fundraiser for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential known as GCAPP.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.More >
Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.More >
The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by people of six Muslim-majority nations.More >
The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by people of six Muslim-majority nations.More >
A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.More >
A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.More >
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >