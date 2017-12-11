Suspicious package evacuates residents of Georgia State dormitory

All is back to normal after a suspicious package was found at a dormitory on the campus of Georgia State University.

Officers are trying to determine the contents of the package, which was found at the University Lofts on Edgewood Avenue.



Residents were evacuated as a precaution but all were allowed back inside about an hour later.

It is unclear what the package contained.

