Man believed to be responsible for multiple Georgia bank robberies

Authorities are searching for a man they believe is responsible for several bank robberies, including one in Athens and other in Conyers.

Frank Douglas, who was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on September 29, 2017, is a suspect in the following Georgia bank robberies:

On November 30, 2017, at approximately 12:11 p.m., a black male robbed the BB&T, located at 1887 GA-20 SE, Conyers, Georgia. The suspect passed a demand note to bank employees and left the location with an undisclosed amount of money.

On December 5, 2017, at approximately 2:32 p.m., a black male robbed the Bank of America at 1070 Gaines School Road, Athens, Georgia. The suspect passed a demand note to the teller and fled from the scene having obtained and undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

During both incidents, the suspect alleged he had a gun and threatened to shoot bank employees if they did not comply with his demands.

Although the suspect has not presented a weapon during these incidents, law enforcement considers him to be armed and dangerous.

Douglas is known to stay at budget hotels and motels near the interstate under alias names. He is also known to frequent homeless shelters.

