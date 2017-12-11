MARTA: "We are always in a heightened state of awareness"

Atlanta is a major city with public transportation, so when attacks like the pipe bomb that was detonated in a New York bus terminal occur, citizens want to know what those in charge are doing to keep the public safe.

MARTA officials say they are always on alert and ready to respond even when there are no attacks in the news.

However, MARTA riders like Demarkcus Taylor know to always be alert.

“I’m insecure sometimes especially we being in a major city anything can happen here,” says Taylor.

He also knows people can sometimes become relaxed when there is a perceived sense of safety. That is until an attack like New York hits the news.

“When there is a certain moment of calm things go back to normal and I think that’s when we’re weak.”

But for MARTA there is no down time.

Lt. Commander Aston Greene says “we are always in a heightened state of awareness. We monitor the Federal Terrorist advisory system.”

Greene oversees the MARTA Emergency Preparedness Unit and says, "we know when it’s elevated. We know when it’s imminent.”

When attacks happen elsewhere MARTA responds immediately in Atlanta.

“We’ll communicate with our federal assets, TSA, DHS, FBI, to find out if there is any connection to a nationwide terrorist nexis.”

MARTA Police will still take action even if it’s an isolated incident with no nationwide connections.

“We still take a vigilance posture so we will make sure all of our prevention measures are in place. That’s our officers in high visibility, that’s our canine units in the system, that’s our SERT guys or bomb team on the ready in case we have a suspicious package call,” says Greene.

Knowing Atlanta will be in the national spotlight with the National College Football Championship and soon to host a Super Bowl game, long term strategic safety planning is also underway.

MARTA stresses their best defense is that customers say something if they see something suspicious.

“It makes me put my headphones on like I’m not paying attention but I am,” says Taylor.

MARTA also has a new, high tech mobile command center that can help them on location in case of a tragic event.

They say that’s a vital tool to have to respond to situations on site.

