Power crews continue to work to restore power in Metro Atlanta

There are still a number of people without power across the metro area, and some of them have been without electricity since the winter storm hit on Friday.

Georgia EMC still reports 6,300 people without power in Metro Atlanta, with another 7,223 people without power in North and Northeast Georgia. Georgia Power is still reporting 261 outages across the state, with 910 affected customers.

People in one Marietta neighborhood just got their power back on Monday morning after a tree knocked out power lines. One woman is still without power, and she said she is frustrated and that the storm is costing her money.

Power crews from Tampa, Florida got the call on Friday after thousands in Georgia lost their power.

“This is what we do,” one worker said. “Packed and ready to hit the road within a couple of hours.”

Crews have been working nonstop working to restore power to peoples’ homes.

“[We got] very little sleep,” one worker said. “I think we got in 18 hours yesterday, and we’re back at it at 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m.”

The snow is adding weight to trees, and those weak trees are falling and taking out power lines.

Ron Stamper and his family have been without power for three days.

“I went to bed last night with all of my clothes on underneath four blankets, just like this,” he said.

CBS 46 was there when his power was restored.

“I’m looking forward to a nice, hot shower, that’s for sure,” he said.

We’ve seen power crews working all day, trying to remove trees and get power restored. Some people said the temperature in their homes dropped to as low as 37 degrees, so they are thankful to have power again.

