Child with special needs left at bus stop

The storm forced most metro Atlanta school districts to let students out early which led to some confusion for parents.More >
The storm forced most metro Atlanta school districts to let students out early which led to some confusion for parents.More >
Need a gift idea for a loved one? Gwinnett County firefighters suggest a new smoke detector with a 10-year battery life.More >
Need a gift idea for a loved one? Gwinnett County firefighters suggest a new smoke detector with a 10-year battery life.More >
A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.More >
A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
A man has been arrested and is facing several sexual assault charges after he allegedly raped a woman at his Buford home.More >
A man has been arrested and is facing several sexual assault charges after he allegedly raped a woman at his Buford home.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.More >
School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.More >
School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.More >
Rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway.More >
Rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway.More >
It's that time of year. Flu season is underway and it's already widespread in four states, including Georgia.More >
It's that time of year. Flu season is underway and it's already widespread in four states, including Georgia.More >
Former Atlanta mayoral candidate and city council president Ceasar Mitchell was forced to file a police report last week after thieves took off with his vehicle.More >
Former Atlanta mayoral candidate and city council president Ceasar Mitchell was forced to file a police report last week after thieves took off with his vehicle.More >