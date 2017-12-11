Child with special needs left at bus stop

The storm forced most metro Atlanta school districts to let students out early which led to some confusion for parents.

The mother of a Gwinnett County student called the school district after her 7-year-old child with special needs wasn't dropped off at her assigned time. She was told she'd receive another text when the bus actually left.

Instead the child was dropped off without any notification.

"It was about 4:15 or 4:30 that I got that knock on my door. I don't know how long she was outside," said the mother. "We don't have a time frame of when she got off the bus. How long was she outside. There's little to go on."

Coleman says her daughter was confused on where to go when getting off the bus. She says the bus driver is supposed to take her back to the school if no one was at the stop.

The Gwinnett County School District says the school and the Department of Transportation will look into the situation.

