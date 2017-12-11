Fulton Co. certifies Atlanta mayoral election

The results of the Atlanta mayor's race are now official, at least in Fulton County.

The Elections Board certified that Keisha Lance Bottoms was the winner, Monday. The results in the DeKalb section of Atlanta are set to be certified at 4:30 p.m.

The official numbers in Fulton County show an increase of about 200 votes from the first unofficial numbers. The added votes were provisional and military ballots.

Mary Norwood is asking for a recount and maybe more. She and her team of lawyers are doing their own investigation. In 2009, Norwood was a runner up against Mayor Kasim Reed and now as the runner-up against Keisha Lance Bottoms.

