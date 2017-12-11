Shaq-A-Claus sighted in Henry County

This is what it’s all about for retired professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal.

“I just like making children smile,” he said. “I’ve been like that ever since my babysitting days of my siblings, and I just love children and I thank children who love and also respect Uncle Shaq.”

It’s been 25 years of Shaq-a-Claus, a vision that started with his mother after an unusual request.

“She never does that, and I said why do you need the money?” Shaq said. “I felt the stress in her voice, and she said baby, I feel bad and a lot of kids not getting anything for Christmas, I want to buy some of the kids toys, and I said mom, you can’t do that.”

So he did.

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” he said. “Me and four, five of my friends got our trucks and we racked up with toys, and we dropped it off to 2,00 kids and everybody for something for Christmas.”

But to Shaq, it’s more than just giving away toys.

“It’s an alarming state that says between 15 and 20 million children will wake up on Christmas Day and not receive one gift,” he said.

It’s about the ability to make a major difference in someone’s life.

“One time my father told me we weren’t getting anything, and he gave me a ball. That ball changed my life.”

