Fugitive captured in Macon

Randolph Dominique Frazier, Jr. escaped authorities on Halloween. He is accused of burglarizing several homes. (Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Deputies in Macon managed to capture a fugitive who escaped police custody more than a month ago.

Randolph Dominique Frazier, Jr. was apprehended at the Panera Bread Company located on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon after being spotted by a customer who notified authorities.

Authorities say the 30-year-old fugitive was in handcuffs when he managed to escape police at the Memorial Health parking deck in Savannah on Halloween.

He is accused of burglarizing several homes along with two other men in McIntosh County.

