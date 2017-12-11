Fugitive captured in Macon

Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Authorities say the 30-year-old fugitive was in handcuffs when he managed to escape police at the Memorial Health in Savannah on Halloween.More >
Authorities are searching for a man they believe is responsible for several bank robberies, including one in Athens and other in Conyers.More >
The suspects fled the restaurant to a nearby Texaco gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. Soon after a shootout with police ensued.More >
Police responded to a call regarding a cash register that was found in the bushes on Piedmont Avenue.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms could be officially named Atlanta mayor on Monday as Fulton and DeKalb counties are expected to certify results of the special run-off election held on December 5.More >
School district officials in counties battered by Friday's snow storm are assessing streets and power outages as they work to determine if students will resume school on Monday.More >
Rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested at the S&L Lounge along Buford Highway.More >
It's that time of year. Flu season is underway and it's already widespread in four states, including Georgia.More >
Former Atlanta mayoral candidate and city council president Ceasar Mitchell was forced to file a police report last week after thieves took off with his vehicle.More >
