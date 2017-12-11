Extreme beauty? Vampire facial gaining popularity in metro Atlanta

From botox to tummy tucks, Americans are obsessed with looking their best to the tune of $750 million on just liposuction last year.

While many are willing to go to extremes to stay forever young – is it worth it?

CBS46 checked out one of the latest cosmetic trends gaining popularity in metro Atlanta – the vampire facial – to find out the answer.

It's not as scary as it sounds, said Dr. Gregg Kennedy of Magnolia Medspa in Cumming. But rather an elixir promising to bring your skin back to life using your own blood.

“It contains all the growth factors necessary to transform the cells and the tissue into collagen making cells,” Kennedy said.

Customer Andrea Craighead said it's easy to get sucked in.

“I've had acne for about 20 years now,” said Craighead. “I think it just being something that comes from me, being put back in me, makes me way more willing to do it.”

Blood is dropped into a centrifuge which separates the blood from the platelet rich plasma or PRP, the actual name of the procedure.

Next, a motorized pen with tiny needles is used to create openings in the skin for the PRP to be directly applied or injected.

“It's a beautifully, clear, honey-like substance that is not the least bit like blood and doesn't look like it,” Kennedy said.

Last year was the most plastic year ever, with Americans spending more than $16 billion on plastic surgeries and procedures – the most ever spent.

Once reserved for the rich and famous, cosmetic surgeries are now more accessible, safer and have faster recovery.

And with celebrities inundating Instagram and SnapChat with the newest nips and tucks, it's difficult to know what works, said Dr. Felmont Eaves, professor of surgery for Emory University.

“A lot of times the data is very poor, the experience level is low, they only have a few cases that have been done and yet there's real big claims made. And patients tend to believe that,” he said.

Eaves said it's important to consult board certified surgeons who will be honest about results.

“I think the biggest thing is to really find a plastic surgeon that you trust,” said Eaves. “That you feel is going to be giving you a very honest appraisal of what they know, and what they don't know.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.