Boil water advisory issued for Paulding

Citizens living in the Union and Yorkville areas of Paulding County are advised to boil all water prior to use.

Paulding County Water System officials say the booster pump on Bell Road is not able to properly supply residents with water. In some cases residents are experiencing low water pressure.

Those in the area should boil water for at least one minute prior to drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

Paulding County Water System can be reached at (770) 445-2761.

