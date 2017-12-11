Tuesday overnight lane closures on southbound 75 - CBS46 News

Tuesday overnight lane closures on southbound 75

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

GDOT officials say crews are working on bridgework on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes project.

Lane closures north of Windy Hill Road to Windy Ridge Parkway will begin at midnight Dec. 12 and last until 5 a.m.

Dates may change due to weather or other factors.

Updates can be found by visiting 511ga.org.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School canceled another day for some students

    School canceled another day for some students

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:02 PM EST2017-12-12 03:02:35 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:03 PM EST2017-12-11 21:03:09 GMT
    Source: Georgia Lottery via TwitterSource: Georgia Lottery via Twitter

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >

  • 10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident

    10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:02 AM EST2017-12-01 11:02:29 GMT
    A 10-year-old Colorado girl named Ashawnty Davis committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. (KDVR via CNN)A 10-year-old Colorado girl named Ashawnty Davis committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. (KDVR via CNN)

    (KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...

    More >

    (KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...

    More >
    •   