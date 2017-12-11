Tuesday overnight lane closures on southbound 75

GDOT officials say crews are working on bridgework on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes project.

Lane closures north of Windy Hill Road to Windy Ridge Parkway will begin at midnight Dec. 12 and last until 5 a.m.

Dates may change due to weather or other factors.

Updates can be found by visiting 511ga.org.

