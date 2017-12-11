Crews work to remove fallen trees

More than 72 hours after snow blanketed metro Atlanta, the damage is still apparent.

“We have about a dozen trees down in our yard,” said homeowner Audrey Dinoff.

She surveyed the mess outside her home on Davis Road in Marietta where about a half a foot of snow caused multiple trees to topple.

“We saw several go down, at night.” Said Dinoff. “It started Saturday afternoon because the snow was just so heavy.”

Cobb County worker Wesley Marks said “the county go hit pretty hard.”

County crews spent most of the day removing trees in the neighborhood and will do so again Tuesday.

“Well we’ve pulled eight dump truck loads off this morning and that’s just on one end of Davis Road, and we’ve got to go to the other side and that’s tomorrow,” said Marks.

As for homeowners in the area, they’re not happy about the damage, but grateful everyone is okay.

“The people are okay, the houses are okay, but it’s just kind of disheartening to have to deal with this,” said Dinoff.

