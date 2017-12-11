Clinical treatment targets cancer cells

More than 25,000 hematology professionals gathered in Atlanta, for the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to discuss targeted cancer treatments to fight blood malignancies.

The event held from Dec. 9 -12 is the most comprehensive hematology event of the year.

Most people are familiar with chemotherapy, which works by killing both cancerous and non-cancerous cells in the body, however four new studies of targeted therapy may change cancer treatment.

Targeted therapy drugs are able to differentiate between normal, healthy cells and cancer cells, unlike chemotherapy.

“These studies illustrate how better scientific understanding of what drives cancer at the molecular level is leading to novel therapies capable of keeping patients’ cancers in check for extended periods of time, while also helping them achieve better quality of life,” said Laurie Sehn, MD, medical oncologist at the British Columbia Cancer Agency in a press release.

One of those targeted drugs is Mogamulizumab.

During a Phase III trial 372 patients were administered the drug.

Results showed the progression-free survival was nearly 8 months compared to 3 months with vorinostat, a U.S FDA approved cancer treatment.

“We found that mogamulizumab has convincing clinical activity, not just in skin, but also in clearing malignant T-cells in the blood and lymph nodes,” said Youn H. Kim, MD, professor of dermatology and director of the Multidisciplinary Cutaneous Lymphoma Program at the Stanford University School of Medicine. “Progression-free survival and overall global response outcomes are clearly superior, the side effects are tolerable, and we see measurable improvements in quality of life.”

The medicine works by targeting proteins often found on the surface of cancer cells in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which is a rare cancer of the white blood cells.

Other targeted treatment clinical trials include patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma, those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and others with systemic mastocytosis.

The clinical trials showed evidence of blocking cancer cell growth, and in some cases ridding patients of the disease.

“These initial results are particularly impressive in a patient population for whom previous therapies have failed,” said Peter Hillmen, MBChB, PhD, professor of experimental hematology at Leeds Institute of Cancer and Pathology in the UK.

