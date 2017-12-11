Clinical treatment targets cancer cells

Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.More >
More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man overnight as he returned home from work.More >
The suspect is described as a white male, 30-35 years of age, between 5’10” and 6-ft tall, 180-200 pounds, brown hair with a crew cut style, brown eyes, and was seen wearing fatigue style pants with a black shirt with a “Punisher” emblem on the front.More >
