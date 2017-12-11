Tex McIver released from jail - CBS46 News

Tex McIver released from jail

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Accused killer Tex McIver has been released from jail after positing bond on Monday.

His bond was set at $750,000, however he is out after having $82,000 posted.

McIver is known as a wealthy attorney with property in both Buckhead and Putnam County.

He’s accused of killing his wife, Diane, and he has been in jail since April when police found a gun in his Buckhead condo.

