Woman dies after being pinned under vehicle - CBS46 News

Woman dies after being pinned under vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

A Marietta woman was declared dead after becoming pinned under her vehicle in her driveway.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Glenda Boyd.

Cobb County Police say Boyd was backing out of her driveway on Sunday when she exited her black Chrysler 300.

Investigators believe the open driver’s door hit the victim causing her to fall onto the driveway as the car continued to roll down.

Her body was discovered pinned beneath the car by a man who was running past Boyd’s Angus Court home.

It is not known at the moment why the woman exited the vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 499-3987.

Check back with CBS46 as details regarding this incident are updated.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School canceled another day for some students

    School canceled another day for some students

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:02 PM EST2017-12-12 03:02:35 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:03 PM EST2017-12-11 21:03:09 GMT
    Source: Georgia Lottery via TwitterSource: Georgia Lottery via Twitter

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >

  • 10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident

    10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:02 AM EST2017-12-01 11:02:29 GMT
    A 10-year-old Colorado girl named Ashawnty Davis committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. (KDVR via CNN)A 10-year-old Colorado girl named Ashawnty Davis committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. (KDVR via CNN)

    (KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...

    More >

    (KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...

    More >
    •   