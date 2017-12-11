Woman dies after being pinned under vehicle

A Marietta woman was declared dead after becoming pinned under her vehicle in her driveway.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Glenda Boyd.

Cobb County Police say Boyd was backing out of her driveway on Sunday when she exited her black Chrysler 300.

Investigators believe the open driver’s door hit the victim causing her to fall onto the driveway as the car continued to roll down.

Her body was discovered pinned beneath the car by a man who was running past Boyd’s Angus Court home.

It is not known at the moment why the woman exited the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 499-3987.

Check back with CBS46 as details regarding this incident are updated.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.