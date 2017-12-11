Atlanta postmaster replaced amid late mail delivery complaints

We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.

You may remember, when CBS46 first started investigating why mail delivery seems to always be behind schedule in Metro Atlanta, we tried tracking down Atlanta postmaster, Omar Coleman, at his office.

Instead of answering our questions, he hid behind his staff and avoided our cameras. Now he's being replaced.

Effective immediately, Ashlea Meyer is the new person in charge here.

She's supposed to be fixing the problems that people in Atlanta say are just as bad now as ever before.

Clifton Bell represents the US postal inspectors, the department that a USPS spokesperson says is supposed to be looking into the problem.

"One thing we've heard," explained Bell, "is that it's a staffing issue, where a lot of our carriers are having to work overtime."

Beyond that, he didn't have too many other details. We asked him why post offices are understaffed and how the post office plans to fix it. He did not have answers to either of those questions.

We also asked if postal inspectors are looking into why some Fulton County absentee ballots were delivered to voters too late to be counted in last week's election. He was unaware of that situation, but the Georgia Secretary of State's office confirmed, Monday, they are opening an investigation into whether late mail delivery affected the results of the December 5 run-off elections.

CBS46 sent an e-mail to Ashlea Meyer asking if she can help us with the answers to some of the questions that no one else seems to have an answer to.

