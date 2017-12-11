School canceled another day for some students - CBS46 News

School canceled another day for some students

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

School Districts not open Tuesday:

  • Haralson County Schools
  • Paulding County Schools
  • Polk County School District

School Districts open Tuesday:

  • Bartow County School System
  • Cherokee County School District 
  • Cobb County School District
  • Douglas County School District
  • Fulton County Schools
  • Marietta City Schools

