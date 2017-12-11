1 dead, tractor trailer collision on Fulton Industrial - CBS46 News

1 dead, tractor trailer collision on Fulton Industrial

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Fulton County Police are on the scene of a fatal car accident that has all lanes blocked on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police say a passenger vehicle collided with a tractor trailer around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Alderage Boulevard.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was entrapped in the vehicle and has been pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    •   