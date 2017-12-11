Cop impersonator stops woman

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an officer impersonator who pulled over a woman on Sunday evening.

Officers say a woman traveling northbound on I–575 was pulled over by a man driving a dark gray Dodge Ram.

The impersonator had blue lights on the vehicle, a star-style badge, and told the victim she was being pulled over for impeding the flow of traffic.

The victim was allowed to leave the scene after a brief discussion.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-35 years of age, between 5’10” and 6-ft tall, 180-200 pounds, brown hair with a crew cut style, brown eyes, and was seen wearing fatigue style pants with a black shirt with a “Punisher” emblem on the front.

Individuals with information regarding this incident can call the Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 928-0239.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.