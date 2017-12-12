Parents keeping bullied child from school out of fear

A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.

“I really want to learn from there,” said Uriah Morgan who attends Fulton Leadership Academy.

The 11-year-old has plenty of time to help unpack groceries these days.

“Cause math is pretty much my favorite, favorite subject.”

His mom and dad have been bringing home the school work.

“He’s scared. He hasn’t been to school in weeks because he doesn’t want to go to school,” said his mother Shadae Gordon.

Her son said the kids try to choke and smother him.

“He’s a different kid, he’s really techie, into things like skateboarding, BMX bike,” said Gordon.

She said the other kids are into marijuana, and pornography.

“A couple of students were harassing him, cursing at him, pushing him down the stairs of the bus, telling him to get the [expletive] off the bus. Also he was kissed by an older student forcibly, an 8th grader there, he was also exposed, the child exposed his genitals.”

The school recently suspended the bullied sixth grader for punching a student who was bullying him.

His mom says she’s complained to the higher ups at the school, but with no satisfaction.

“At the beginning of the school year before I started to complain about things that were happening to him, he was the best child to them.”

Stated among the core values on the school’s website is: “We are committed to providing a safe, orderly, and structured school environment…”

Shadea Gordon isn’t so sure of that.

“I’m afraid for him because there are so many kids killing themselves,” she said.

Tuesday is Uriah’s 12th birthday and there are two things he wants.

“Getting a BMX bike actually, and I want them to stop bothering me, because I’m not messing with them,” he said.

The school sent the following statement to CBS46:

“Fulton Leadership Academy has an on-going policy of taking very seriously all incidents and complaints of bullying in any form. We continue to try to work with this family to ensure Uriah’s safety. As we are concerned about Uriah, we are equally concerned about all of our students whether they are on school, property utilizing school transportation or attending school sponsored events.”

