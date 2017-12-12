Busy Midtown Atlanta roadway back open after water main break repaired

All lanes are back open on West Peachtree Street at 7th Street in Midtown Atlanta after crews repaired a water main break early Tuesday morning.

Department of Watershed Management crews finished up repairs to the 12 inch main break. A contractor struck the water main causing the disruption.

No customers are believed to be affected.

Crews have placed a metal plate over the area where the repairs were made.

