Mother of three paralyzed after tree limb falls on her during storm

A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine.

Jennifer Lane was enjoying the snow with her family in Legacy Park in Kennesaw on Friday when a tree branch, weighed down with snow, snapped and fell on top of her, paralyzing her from the waist down.

Neighbors quickly ran out to help but because of the treacherous travel conditions, it took nearly 50 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. Esteban Alarcon, who saw the incident unfold, and other neighbors put Lane on a cornhole board, covered her with blankets and did everything possible to keep her conscious.

"When I saw her laying there, I thought maybe she just hit her head," said Alarcon. "As I started processing it, I realized, this is bad. The EMT checked her vitals and said that she was squeezing his hands but it got worse by the minute."

Alarcon says Lane was going into shock and was repeatedly asking the same questions. "She kept saying 'Is anybody coming? What happened to me? I'm having trouble breathing and I can't feel my legs," said Alarcon.

Lane severed her spinal column, punctured both of her lungs and has severe nerve damage. She remains in the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help assist in paying the family's medical bills. As of December 12, over $21,000 had been raised.

