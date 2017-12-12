Mother of three paralyzed after tree limb falls on her during st - CBS46 News

Mother of three paralyzed after tree limb falls on her during storm

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: GoFundMe Source: GoFundMe
KENNESAW, GA (CBS46) -

A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine.

Jennifer Lane was enjoying the snow with her family in Legacy Park in Kennesaw on Friday when a tree branch, weighed down with snow, snapped and fell on top of her, paralyzing her from the waist down.

Neighbors quickly ran out to help but because of the treacherous travel conditions, it took nearly 50 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. Esteban Alarcon, who saw the incident unfold, and other neighbors put Lane on a cornhole board, covered her with blankets and did everything possible to keep her conscious.

"When I saw her laying there, I thought maybe she just hit her head," said Alarcon. "As I started processing it, I realized, this is bad. The EMT checked her vitals and said that she was squeezing his hands but it got worse by the minute."

Alarcon says Lane was going into shock and was repeatedly asking the same questions. "She kept saying 'Is anybody coming? What happened to me? I'm having trouble breathing and I can't feel my legs," said Alarcon.

Lane severed her spinal column, punctured both of her lungs and has severe nerve damage. She remains in the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help assist in paying the family's medical bills. As of December 12, over $21,000 had been raised.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of three paralyzed after tree limb falls on her during storm

    Mother of three paralyzed after tree limb falls on her during storm

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:03 AM EST2017-12-12 13:03:13 GMT
    Source: GoFundMeSource: GoFundMe

    A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine. 

    More >

    A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine. 

    More >

  • School canceled another day for some students

    School canceled another day for some students

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:02 PM EST2017-12-12 03:02:35 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:03 PM EST2017-12-11 21:03:09 GMT
    Source: Georgia Lottery via TwitterSource: Georgia Lottery via Twitter

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >
    •   