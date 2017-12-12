Suspects sought after shots fired at Cobb County Police officer

Police in Cobb County have set up a perimeter and are searching vehicles as they look for two suspects who shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Dodgen Road in Mableton.

Police say the officer noticed two suspicious men inside a vehicle at the Exxon gas station parking lot on Mableton Parkway. After the officer put on his flashers, the suspect fired multiple shots.

The officer was not struck and did not return fire.

The suspects' vehicle was discovered just a short distance away in the area of Venetian Way.

Police have a three mile radius near Venetian Way set up as they search for the suspects and they're also searching vehicles in the area.

They're concerned about children arriving for school as Bright Minds Learning and Child Care Center, Lindley Middle School and Harmony-Leland Elementary School are all in the immediate area.

