Suspects sought after shots fired at Cobb County Police officer

A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine.More >
Police in Cobb County have set up a perimeter and are searching vehicles as they look for two suspects who shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.More >
Investigators believe the open driver’s door hit the victim causing her to fall onto the driveway as the car continued to roll down.More >
More than 72 hours after snow blanketed metro Atlanta, the damage is still apparent across Cobb County.More >
A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine.More >
Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.More >
More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times.More >
Police in Cobb County have set up a perimeter and are searching vehicles as they look for two suspects who shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
