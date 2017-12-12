Suspect sought after shots fired at officer - CBS46 News

Suspects sought after shots fired at Cobb County Police officer

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
MABLETON, GA (CBS46) -

Police in Cobb County have set up a perimeter and are searching vehicles as they look for two suspects who shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Dodgen Road in Mableton.

Police say the officer noticed two suspicious men inside a vehicle at the Exxon gas station parking lot on Mableton Parkway. After the officer put on his flashers, the suspect fired multiple shots. 

The officer was not struck and did not return fire.

The suspects' vehicle was discovered just a short distance away in the area of Venetian Way.

Police have a three mile radius near Venetian Way set up as they search for the suspects and they're also searching vehicles in the area.

They're concerned about children arriving for school as Bright Minds Learning and Child Care Center, Lindley Middle School and Harmony-Leland Elementary School are all in the immediate area.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of three paralyzed after tree limb falls on her during storm

    Mother of three paralyzed after tree limb falls on her during storm

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:03 AM EST2017-12-12 13:03:13 GMT
    Source: GoFundMeSource: GoFundMe

    A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine. 

    More >

    A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine. 

    More >

  • School canceled another day for some students

    School canceled another day for some students

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:02 PM EST2017-12-12 03:02:35 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

    Some school districts in metro Atlanta will not be returning to class on Tuesday due to boil advisories, power outages, and remaining icy conditions.

    More >

  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $420M

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:03 PM EST2017-12-11 21:03:09 GMT
    Source: Georgia Lottery via TwitterSource: Georgia Lottery via Twitter

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >

    More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times. 

    More >
    •   