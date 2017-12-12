All lanes back open on SB I-75 after crash closes roadway

All lanes have reopened and traffic is moving on SB I-75 at Jonesboro Road in Henry County as crews have cleared the scene of a crash involving several vehicles.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The roadway fully reopened around 6:20 a.m.

