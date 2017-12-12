Crooks make off with over $21K from grocery store - CBS46 News

Crooks make off with over $21K from grocery store

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: DeKalb County Police Source: DeKalb County Police
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

DeKalb County Police are searching for the suspects responsible for burglarizing a grocery store and making off with over $21,000 in cash.

Surveillance video shows the suspects cutting a hole in the back door of the Food Town Market on Bouldercrest Road in Atlanta around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, crawling in and scurrying across the floor in an attempt to avoid tripping the alarm motion sensors.

Once they gained access, the suspects broke open registers and an ATM, stealing more than $21,000 in the process.

A hair salon in the area was also burglarized and police believe these suspects may be responsible for that crime as well. It in unclear what was stolen from the salon.

If you've seen the suspects in the surveillance video or have any information on the burglaries, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

Surveillance video of the crime

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    •   