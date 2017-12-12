Woman pulled over by man allegedly impersonating police officer

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who pulled over a woman on I-575 while allegedly posing as a police officer.

The incident happened Sunday night on northbound I-575 between exits 14 and 16 in Cherokee County.

The woman says she was driving down the highway when she saw blue lights flashing from a truck behind her. She pulled over to the side of the road and a man wearing a badge walked up to her window.

He told the woman he worked for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and after a pat down search, he allowed her to leave.

The woman described the suspect as a white male between 30-35 years of age, around six feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown hair with a crew cut style with brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt with dark-colored pants. He was driving a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup truck.

If you've seen the man or had a similar experience, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.

