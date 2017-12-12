Woman pulled over by man allegedly impersonating police officer

A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine.More >
More than $400 million are up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have rolled over a combined 29 times.More >
A popular Chinese daredevil died while performing a dramatic stunt on top of a 62-story building, BBC News reports.More >
Police in Cobb County have set up a perimeter and are searching vehicles as they look for two suspects who shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
